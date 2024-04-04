Amazon (AMZN) Expands Cloud Portfolio With AWS Deadline Cloud

Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), made its fully managed service, AWS Deadline Cloud, generally available to strengthen its service portfolio.



The new service, which is designed to transform content rendering pipelines, is accessible through the AWS Management Console, and automatically provisions Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances.



It helps with the quick deployment and scaling of rendering projects. This boosts efficiency in rendering pipelines.



Further, this enables customers to tailor their rendering pipelines for special projects by allowing them to leverage built-in customization tools and integrations with digital content creation software.



Deadline Cloud features a dashboard that shows a comprehensive view to help customers analyze logs, preview in-progress render jobs and easily review.



It also allows customers to build a cloud-based render farm scaling from zero to thousands of compute instances, while creating computer graphics, visual effects or incorporating AI-generated visuals.

Customer Base to Expand

We believe that the underlined service will help AWS gain strong momentum among various customers across industries like media and entertainment, architecture and engineering as it helps accelerate production timelines by running more projects in parallel.



The service also helps customers to understand costs in detail on a project-by-project basis. Further, it does not charge upfront costs and requires customers to pay only when they are rendering.



Notably, customers like Animaj, Company 3 and SideFX have already shown interest in Deadline Cloud.



We believe that the growing customer base will continue to drive AWS’s momentum, which has been the key catalyst behind Amazon’s growth. AMZN has gained 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

The general availability of Deadline Cloud has added strength to AWS’s portfolio.



Apart from this, AWS recently extended its partnership with NVIDIA NVDA to power its portfolio with generative AI technology. The NVIDIA Blackwell GPU platform will be available on AWS. Notably, the platform features GB200 NVL72, with 72 Blackwell GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs interconnected by fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink.



This will help speed up inference workloads for resource-intensive, multi-trillion-parameter language models.



Notably, growing efforts to expand portfolio offerings are expected to continue driving AWS’s customer momentum in the days ahead.



Recently, Deutsche Fußball Liga ("DFL") extended its multi-year partnership with AWS to drive innovation across Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. As part of this, AWS has become the official generative AI provider for DFL and remains the official technology provider for the latter.



NTT DOCOMO has also selected AWS, and intends to leverage the latter’s robust infrastructure and cloud services to deploy its nationwide 5G Open Radio Access Network in Japan.



Owkin selected AWS as the primary cloud provider. Owkin intends to develop generative AI applications and accelerate drug discovery and clinical trials with the help of AWS’s scalable storage options, enhanced data security measures and strong computing capabilities.



Expanding clientele will continue to aid this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company in gaining a competitive edge against its strong peers like Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet's GOOGL Google.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft Azure has become the key growth driver for MSFT. Azure's globally increasing number of availability zones and regions, along with strength in Azure AI and growing generative AI capabilities, is likely to continue driving Microsoft's cloud momentum in the near term.



Similarly, Google Cloud is contributing substantial growth to the total revenues of Alphabet. Expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions, and solid momentum in generative AI are expected to keep boosting Alphabet's cloud position.

