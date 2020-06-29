Amazon (AMZN) Expands AWS Portfolio With Amazon Honeycode

Amazon AMZN is making every effort to bolster cloud presence further on the back of expanding key offerings of its cloud computing arm —Amazon Web Services (AWS) — in a bid to deliver enhanced user experience to customers.



The latest introduction of Amazon Honeycode — is a fully managed service — is a testament to the same.



Notably, the new service enables customers to create complex applications ranging from task tracking application to project management system application with the aid of simple visual application builder and AWS-built database.



Further, its no-programming required feature remains a major positive.



Moreover, the new service, which is ideal for seamless creation of interactive web and mobile applications, will aid customers in routing approvals, providing interactive business processes, tacking data, event scheduling, customer relationship management and much more.



Further, customers utilizing Amazon Honeycode will be able to scale upto100,000 rows in each workbook while building applications. This will help in automating management and maintenance of the underlying hardware and software during the entire process.



This remains crucial since customers will not have to write additional codes application creation process.



Customer Base to Expand



We note that customers using the new service will only have to pay for users and storage while developing large applications. The company is offering application development for free with upto 20 users.



We believe Amazon is likely to gain strong traction among application developers on the back of Amazon Honeycode’s numerous benefits in this data driven world.



Notably, customers like Slack and SmugMug have already shown interest in using the latest service by AWS.



We believe growing customer momentum and clientele will continue to drive AWS’ top line.

Expanding AWS Portfolio



The latest move broadens the company’s portfolio of cloud services and products.



Apart from the latest move, AWS recently made AWS Snowcone, which is a secured edge computing and data transfer device, generally available.



Further, it has also made its three new sixth generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances namely M6g, C6g and R6g generally available.



The company has also introduced updated features in Amazon Macie, which is a fully managed data security and data privacy service that aids in discovering and protectingsensitive data in AWS.



We believe AWS’ robust portfolio strength will continue to drive customer momentum, which in turn will aid its dominance in the cloud computing space over other potential players such as Microsoft’s MSFT Azure, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud and International Business Machines’ IBM IBM Cloud.



