Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Smart Speaker Portfolio With Echo Devices

Amazon AMZN is working on bolstering its presence in the promising smart speaker market, making daily life easier by handling small but inevitable tasks smartly and efficiently on the back of AI-powered virtual assistants.



The latest launches of all-new Echo Dot, Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids in new Owl and Dragon designs, and Echo Auto are the testaments to the aforesaid statement.



The company upgraded Echo Studio with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension feature.



Amazon expands its Echo device family on the heels of its latest move. The move is likely to add strength to its device strategy, which has been contributing well to its top-line growth.



All the new Echo devices hold the Climate Pledge Friendly badge, which bodes well for the company’s deepening focus on achieving its carbon neutrality goals.

More on the New Echo Devices

The all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are equipped with redesigned audio architecture, which delivers clear vocals and high bass. These devices comprise new sensors to deliver contextual Alexa experiences to users.



Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock offer quick responses for tap gestures, ultrasound motion detection, and on-device execution for common requests to Alexa on the back of the AZ2 Neural Edge processor. These devices feature eero Built-in, offering greater coverage at home.



The all-new Echo Auto comprises five microphones, which can hear users’ requests even in noisy situations. It also comes with roadside assistance hands-free feature that helps drivers or vehicle owners in case of any technical vehicle-related problem.



Coming to Echo Dot Kids, the new Owl and Dragon designs, are designed to make Alexa fun for kids. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and easy-to-use parental controls.

Growing Market Prospects

The latest move is likely to expand Amazon’s footprint in the booming smart speaker market.



The company’s expanding smart speakers, along with smart display offerings, are expected to continue bolstering its prospects in the smart home space.



Apart from the company’s wide range of smart speakers, it offers powerful smart displays with the Echo Show series. AMZN’s recent launch, Echo Show 15, is compatible with Alexa and can be paired with other Echo devices to enjoy higher-quality audio.



Given the above-mentioned factors, we believe that Amazon is well-poised to capitalize on the growth prospects in the smart speaker and smart display markets.



According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global smart speaker market is anticipated to reach $34.34 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21% between 2021 and 2028.



Per a report from Allied Market Research, the smart display market is expected to hit $18.25 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% between 2021 and 2028.



Given the upbeat scenario, not only Amazon but also companies like Alphabet GOOGL, Lenovo LNVGY and Apple AAPL are making strong efforts to capitalize on growth prospects of this market.



Alphabet’s Google continues to put strong efforts toward enhancing its smart speaker and smart display offerings.



Google recently added a Bluetooth menu in the settings option of Nest Hub Max. Nest Hub and other Google Assistant smart displays recently started featuring lyrics on the Spotify app, while playing songs on smart devices. The search giant also introduced an Air Quality feature in Google Nest Hub that allows users to know the quality of air in the area.



Meanwhile, Lenovo’s smart display provides an enhanced visual experience to users. It is enabled with Google Assistant and designed for smart home applications. The underlined smart display runs on a simplified version of Google's Android mobile OS, Android Things.



Apple remains a notable player in the smart speaker space on the back of its advanced voice assistant – Siri. The iPhone maker has gained popularity for its HomePod mini. Its loyal customer base and brand loyalty are major positives.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.