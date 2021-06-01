Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Cloud Portfolio With Amazon ECS Anywhere

Amazon’s AMZN strong efforts toward expanding cloud compute offerings are testaments to its customer-oriented focus. Notably, this will help its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), to expand its presence in the booming cloud market.



The move to make its new capability for Amazon Elastic Container Service (“ECS”) — Amazon ECS Anywhere —generally available reflects the same.



Notably, the launch provides consistent tooling and APIs for all container-based applications. Further, customers, using Amazon ECS Anywhere, will be able to enjoy thesame Amazon ECS experience for cluster management, workload scheduling and monitoring in the cloud as well as their data centers.



Further, Amazon ECS Anywhere enables users to run, scale and secure Docker container applications on any customer-managed infrastructure seamlesslywith the help of its fully managed container orchestration service.



Notably, AWS, with the latest move, will prevent customers from running, updating or maintaining their container orchestrators on-premises.

Customer Base to Expand

We believe that the general availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere is likely to help AWS gain strong traction among customers.



Notably, customers, using the new service, will have topay for the container instances they run, without any upfront payment.



This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of AWS App Runner.



Notably, customers like Siemens, CyberAgent, Gaggle, Getir, HCL Technologies, Canonical, Aqua Security, SUSE, and Infosys have already shown interest in thenew service.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure andGoogle Cloud acquired a worldwide cloud market share of 19% and 7% in first-quarter 2021, respectively, whereasAmazon led with a 32% share.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move bolsters the portfolio of AWS services and products.



Apart from Amazon ECS Anywhere, the company recently announced the general availability of its fully managed container application service — AWS App Runner.



Also, the company made its fully managed operations service, namely Amazon DevOps Guru, generally available. The service detects operational issues automatically and suggests specific actions for them.



Further, the announcement regarding the general availability of analytics service, Amazon FinSpace, remains noteworthy. The service simplifies the steps needed to find, prepare and analyze financial data, thus, helping FSI organizations in addressing the time challenge involved in these steps.



Additionally, AWS made Amazon Nimble Studio generally available. Notably, the service speeds up the setting up of a content production studio from the duration of some weeks to a few hours.



Also, the company announced the general availability of AQUA for Amazon Redshift, which is a distributed and hardware-accelerated cache for Amazon Redshift.



Further, AWS made its abnormality detection solution, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, generally available.



We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon’s dominance in the booming cloud market.



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

