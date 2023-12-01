Amazon (AMZN) Boosts AWS Portfolio With Amazon One Enterprise

Amazon's AMZN cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services ("AWS") — continues to strengthen its services offerings in a bid to sustain its cloud dominance.



This is evident from its latest introduction of a palm-based identity and a fully managed service called Amazon One Enterprise.



The service offers accurate and secured enterprise access control through an easy-to-use biometric identification device. It is capable of delivering an accuracy rate of 99.9999% as it features a combination of palm and vein imagery for biometric matching.



Its palm-recognition technology creates a unique palm signature using advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) and Machine Learning (“ML”). The palm signatures are related to identification credentials like a badge, employee ID or PIN.



This way, Amazon One Enterprise is capable of helping organizations boost their security and prevent them from costly security breaches.

Customer Base to Expand

We believe that the underlined service will help AWS gain strong momentum among various organizations in this data-driven world.



Customers like Boon Edam, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Paznic and KONE have already shown interest in Amazon One Enterprise.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’ top line.



In third-quarter 2023, AWS generated revenues of $23.1 billion (16.1% of total sales), which grew 12.3% year over year.



Our model estimate for 2023 AWS revenues is projected at $92.8 billion, indicating growth of 15.8% from 2022.



The strengthening performance of AWS, which has become an integral part of Amazon, will likely instill investor optimism in the stock.



Amazon has gained 74.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Bottom Line

We believe that AWS’ strengthening clientele across the world will continue to aid Amazon in gaining a competitive edge against its strong peers like Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet's GOOGL Google.



Microsoft Azure has become Microsoft's key growth driver. The company is currently riding on the robust adoption of Azure cloud offerings. Azure's globally increasing number of availability zones and regions, along with strength in its consumption-based business, is likely to continue driving Microsoft's cloud momentum in the near term.



Similarly, Google Cloud is contributing substantial growth to Alphabet's total revenues. Expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions are expected to keep boosting Alphabet's cloud position.



AWS’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio offerings are likely to keep it ahead of the above-mentioned peers.



Apart from Amazon One Enterprise, the company recently unveiled a generative AI-powered chatbot, Amazon Q. The AI-powered assistant provides quick answers and helps in content creation and action-taking based on a customer's information repositories, code and enterprise systems.



It introduced four new capabilities for AWS Supply Chain - AWS Supply Chain Supply Planning, AWS Supply Chain N-Tier Visibility, AWS Supply Chain Sustainability and Amazon Q in AWS Supply Chain, which are designed to boost its existing data lake, demand planning and ML-powered insights.



The company introduced AWS Graviton4 and AWS Trainium2, its next-generation two-chip families.



We believe that portfolio strength will continue to drive AWS’ customer momentum, which, in turn, will continue to fuel Amazon’s customer momentum.

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Badger Meter BMI.



Shares of Badger Meter have gained 57% in the year-to-date period. BMI's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.39%.

