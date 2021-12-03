Amazon (AMZN) Boosts AWS Offerings With Database Capabilities

Amazon AMZN is persistently working to strengthen its cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), on the back of robust database capabilities.

AWS's recent introduction of three database features to help customers manage data efficiently testifies the above-mentioned fact.

Amazon RDS Custom helps customers customize databases and operating systems per their business application needs. Using the service, users running commercial databases, including Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server, and operating systems like Microsoft Dynamics AX, Microsoft SharePoint, and Oracle PeopleSoft can automatically set up the procedure, scale and operate seamlessly.

Amazon DynamoDB Standard-Infrequent Access table class provides users with DynamoDB cost reduction of up to 60% for tables keeping infrequently accessed data.

Finally, Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS, powered by machine learning, helps developers detect operational issues in the database and resolve them quickly with diagnostic tools.

Expanding Customer Base

Amazon expects to gain strong traction among various customers with its new database capabilities. Notably, customers and partners, including MercadoLibre, NetApp, Jobvite and NTT DOCOMO, have already shown interest in the services.

Apart from companies choosing the latest services, companies like United Airlines UAL, Meta, Gilead Sciences and American International Group have recently selected AWS as their official cloud provider.

United Airlines has chosen AWS to use its machine learning, Internet of Things, analytics, databases, computing, storage, and security capabilities to advance its travel services to provide a better traveling experience to customers.

With the help of AWS, UAL has already introduced the latest features in its app and digital channels so that customers can understand and follow COVID-related travel restrictions.

Meta has also selected AWS to leverage its compute services to boost AI research and development activities for the Meta AI group.

Additionally, Gilead Sciences has been using AWS's machine learning, compute, database, and analytics capabilities for accelerating the development process and delivery of medicines.

Further, American International Group picked AWS to leverage its complete cloud capabilities for improving business procedure, digital transformation and modernizing services.

We believe that the expanding customer base will continue to drive top-line growth of AWS, which generated $16.1 billion in revenues in third-quarter 2021, up 39% year over year, accounting for 14.5% of revenues.

Competitive Scenario

Amazon's expanding customer base is expected to continue aiding its dominance in the cloud domain. Yet, this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company faces strong competition from players like Alphabet's GOOGL Google and Microsoft MSFT.

Alphabet's Google Cloud databases include notable Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, Cloud Bigtable and Bare Metal Solution for Oracle. With the help of these databases, GOOGL helps customers transform their businesses efficiently.

GOOGL recently made its serverless change data capture and replication service named Datastream generally available, which lets customers efficiently synchronize data across heterogeneous databases, storage systems and applications.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure, provides completely managed relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, spanning proprietary and open-source engines to help developers modernize their business applications.

MSFT recently announced that Flexible Server, an Azure Database for PostgreSQL, is generally available. Notably, the latest service offers customers additional control and flexibility over databases.

