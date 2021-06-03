Amazon (AMZN) AWS Offering Strengthens With Amazon Web Services

Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), has made its new service, Amazon Location Service,which makes the addition of location functionality seamless, generally available.



Notably, the new service enables customers to incorporate location-based features in their applications at minimum cost. Moreover, it eliminates the risk of data privacy issues, while adding location functionality to users’ applications.



Also, the service helps in the easy integration of data into the applications from proven location-based service (LBS) providers,namely Esri and HERE Technologies.



Additionally, customer metadata and account information from queries are removed by Amazon Location Service before they are sent to an LBS provider.



We believe that the general availability of Amazon Location Service is likely to help AWS to gain strong traction among customers on the back of the above-mentioned features and benefits.

Customer Base to Expand

Notably, customers, using the new service, will have topay for the number of user requests, assets tracked or devices managed only.



This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of Amazon Location Service.



Notably, customers like Azit, Command Alkon, CoolStays and PostNLhave already shown interest in thenew service.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud acquired a worldwide cloud market share of 19% and 7% in first-quarter 2021, respectively, whereasAmazon led with a 32% share.

Portfolio Strengthens

The latest move bolsters the portfolio of AWS services and products.



Apart from Amazon ECS Anywhere, the company recently made a new capability for Amazon Elastic Container Service (“ECS”), Amazon ECS Anywhere generally available.



Further, it announced the general availability of its fully managed container application service — AWS App Runner.



Also, the company made its fully managed operations service, namely Amazon DevOps Guru, generally available. The service detects operational issues automatically and suggests specific actions for them.



Further, the announcement regarding the general availability of analytics service, Amazon FinSpace, remains noteworthy. The service simplifies the steps needed to find, prepare and analyze financial data, thus, helping FSI organizations in addressing the time challenge involved in these steps.



Additionally, AWS made Amazon Nimble Studio generally available. Notably, the service speeds up the setting up of a content production studio from the duration of some weeks to a few hours.



We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon’s dominance in the booming cloud market.



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

