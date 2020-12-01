Amazon (AMZN) AWS' Mac Instances Boost Reach to Apple Developers

Amazon’s AMZN cloud division Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) unveiledMac instancesfor Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).



Notably, the new EC2 Mac instances,which featureIntel’s eighth-generation 3.2GHz (4.6GHz turbo) Core i7 processors, are built on Mac mini computers. Also, the instances feature 6 physical/12 logical cores and 32 GiB of memory.



Further, on the back of Amazon VPC networking and Amazon EBS storage, these instances are well-equipped with AWS Nitro System to provide fully integrated and managed compute instances to Mac mini computers.



With all these features, EC2 Mac instances help users in running on-demand macOS workloads in the AWS cloud.



The latest move bodes well for Amazon’s strong efforts toward strengthening cloud compute offerings,which are testaments to its customer-oriented focus.

AWS to Gain Further Momentum

We note that the EC2 Mac instances are likely to aid AWS in gaining strong traction among Apple developers.



These instances offer access to macOS environments seamlessly to app developers of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari.



Moreover, developers will now be able to enjoy extended flexibility, scalability and cost benefits of AWS by using the new instances.



Additionally, the company is following the pay-as-you-go pricing rule for these instances, which remains a major positive.



All the above-mentioned benefits and features are likely to bolster the adoption rate of EC2 Mac instances.Notably, customers like Intuit, Ring and FiLMiCare already using the new instances.



We believe that growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 19%, 7% and 6%,respectively,in third-quarter 2020, while Amazon led with a 32% share.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Strength Across EC2 Instances Offering

The launch ofEC2 Mac instances is in sync with AWS’s growing endeavors toward expanding the instances offerings of Amazon EC2.

Apart from the latest move, the company recently made Amazon EC2 P4d instances generally available. Notably, these instances are ideal for machine learning training and high-performance computing workloads.



Further, the general availability announcement ofAWS’s three new sixth-generation Amazon EC2 instances namely general purpose (M6g), compute-optimized (C6g) and memory-optimized (R6g)remains noteworthy.



M6g, C6g and R6g are based on the Arm-based Graviton2 processors, which in comparison with x86-based instances are capable of offering 40% better price and performance to customers.



We believe that strengthening EC2 instances’ offerings are likely to continue driving customer momentum across Amazon EC2.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

