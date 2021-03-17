Amazon (AMZN) AWS Expands EC2 Instance Offerings With X2gd

Amazon’s AMZN cloud division Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) made X2gd instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) generally available.



Notably, the new instances are equipped with additional memory to deliver robust performance.



Moreover, X2gd instances enable customers to run memory-intensive workloads like real-time analytics, real-time caching servers, in-memory databases, relational databases, data warehousing applications and electronic design automation.



Further, the instances are based on the Arm-based AWS Graviton2 processors, which, in comparison with x86-based X1 instances, are capable of offering 55% better price and performance to customers.



Moreover, in comparison with other Graviton2-based instances, X2gd instances are capable of offering increased memory per vCPU.



Notably, the latest move of AWS is in sync with its growing endeavors toward expanding the instance offerings of Amazon EC2.

AWS to Benefit

Amazon is likely to gather further steam among customers on the heels of the new instances, which offer the lowest cost per GiB of memory compared to any Amazon EC2 other instances.



Furthermore, X2gd instances enable customers to reduce the total cost of ownership who run containers on AWS by letting them bundle more memory-intensive containerized applications on a single instance.



This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of the new instances.



Notably, X2gd instances have already gained the interests of customers, including SmugMug, Synopsys, Cadence and Arm.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 20%, 7% and 6% in fourth-quarter 2020, respectively, while Amazon led with a 32% share.

Expanding EC2 Instances Offering

Apart from the latest move, the company recently unveiled Mac instancesfor Amazon EC2. Notably, these instances, which feature Intel’s eighth-generation 3.2GHz (4.6GHz turbo) Core i7 processors, are built on Mac mini computers. Also, the instances feature 6 physical/12 logical cores and 32 GiB of memory.



Further, the company made Amazon EC2 P4d instances generally available. Notably, these instances are ideal for machine-learning training and high-performance computing workloads.



Moreover, the general availability ofAWS’s three new sixth-generation Amazon EC2 instances namely general purpose (M6g), compute-optimized (C6g) and memory-optimized (R6g)remains noteworthy.



M6g, C6g and R6g are based on the Arm-based Graviton2 processors, which in comparison with x86-based instances are capable of offering 40% better price and performance to customers.



We believe that strengthening EC2 instances’ offerings are likely to continue driving customer momentum across Amazon EC2.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.