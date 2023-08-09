Amazon (AMZN) and Uber (UBER) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research. He is back with two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. His first stock is Amazon AMZN which just reported a solid quarter. Brian highlights how Amazon has seen improvement in its operating margin over the last couple of quarters. Given the massive amount of sales Amazon posts on an annual basis even the smallest move in operating margins can translate into a very large increase in absolute earnings.

Brian also looks at Uber Technologies UBER and he notes the similarities, especially in earnings and the chart for these two stocks. Both Uber and Amazon missed earnings 4 quarters ago and both saw a decline in share price over what Brian calls the tech recession of 2022.

As Brian looked at the chart for Uber he noted how estimates still remain higher than where the stock price is currently trading based on the price and consensus EPS chart. Brian believes that there is a decent chance that the stock can reach the post pandemic heights again soon.

