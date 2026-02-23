Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Nvidia are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2026 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Nvidia NVDA.

NVIDIA Earnings Loom: A Closer Look at the Mag 7 Earnings Picture

Sentiment on the Magnificent 7 and software stocks has been very negative lately, resulting in significant underperformance from these groups. The perceived headwinds for these stocks are tied to developments in the artificial intelligence space, though the nature of those AI connections is different.

The Mag 7 companies are undisputed AI leaders, with market concerns about these stocks centered on their ever-rising capital budgets. We had discussed these capex worries in our note following Q4 results from Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft as follows:

'The market's reaction to Amazon is broadly in the same category as Alphabet's after its quarterly release, with the severity of Amazon's 'punishment' reflecting investors' shock at learning of management's AI plans. Amazon plans to spend $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, up from $132 billion in 2025 and $83 billion in 2024. Amazon's operating cash flows modestly exceeded its $132 billion capex outlays in 2025, but the company's 2026 capex budget will most likely exceed its operating cash flows.

Before we learnt of these lofty spending plans, many in the market expected 2026 to be the capex peak for Amazon (also Alphabet and others). But management's commentary about the mission-critical nature of these outlays likely means that it may be premature to declare peak capex.'

While the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft are seen as overspending on AI infrastructure without clearly articulating how and in what timeframe they expect these investments to be monetized, software companies are seen as at risk of disintermediation by artificial intelligence capabilities. These two narratives converge in the case of Microsoft and Alphabet, as new and emerging AI capabilities are seen as diminishing the long-term profitability of the critical software and services these two Mag 7 players provide.

Nvidia is leading in this three-month performance chart ahead of the chipmaker's Q4 results after the market's close on Wednesday (February 25th), also reflecting the last member of the Mag 7 group to report quarterly results. More than any other Mag 7 member, Nvidia is the true AI bellwether, with its chips powering the so-called large-language models that produce offerings like ChatGPT and other generative AI services.

Nvidia brought in $16.67 billion in 2021 revenues and is currently expected to bring in $312 billion in revenues next year (fiscal year ending in January 2027).

For Q4, Nvidia is expected to have earned $1.52 in EPS on $65.56 billion in revenues, representing year-over-year growth rates of +70.8% and +66.7%, respectively.

Another way to look at these estimates is that Nvidia is on track to bring in almost four times as much in revenue in a quarter as it did all of 2021. To say that the AI revolution has been good for Nvidia is a gross understatement, leaving no doubt why the company's CEO has emerged as the biggest AI cheerleader.

These good times will end at some stage, and that is the big question in the Nvidia story. Given the aforementioned capex announcements from Nvidia's Mag 7 peers, the good times aren't expected to end anytime soon.

The Mag 7 Earnings Picture

A notable contributing factor in establishing the Mag 7 group's leadership status is the group's enormous earnings power and impressive growth profile. For Q4, the group's earnings are on track to be up +24.2% from the same period last year on +18.9% higher revenues, which would follow the group's +28.3% earnings growth on +18.1% revenue growth in 2025 Q3.

Please note that the Mag 7 group is on track to bring in 25.5% of all S&P 500 earnings in 2025, up from 23.2% of the total in 2024 and 18.3% in 2023. Regarding market capitalization, the Mag 7 group currently carries a 32.7% weight in the index. If this group of mega-cap companies was a stand-alone sector, it would be the second-largest in the S&P 500 index, just behind the Technology sector at 41.8% and above the Finance sector at 12.6%.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Through Friday, February 20th, we have seen Q4 results from 427 S&P 500 members or 85.4% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +12.8% from the same period last year on +8.8% higher revenues, with 75.2% beating EPS estimates and 72.4% beating revenue estimates.

We have more than 700 companies on deck to report results this week, including 53 index members. The week's line-up includes, besides Nvidia, a number of other Tech players like Salesforce, HP, Dell, and several bellwether brick-and-mortar retailers, including Lowe's, TJX, and others.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>Analyzing the Q4 Earnings Scorecard

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.