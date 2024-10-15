News & Insights

Amazon Ads Launches AI Creative Studio And Audio Generator For Advertisers

October 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon Ads (AMZN) Tuesday introduced AI creative studio and Audio generator, two new generative AI tools designed to lower creative barriers and expand opportunities for advertisers to scale their reach.

These AI-powered tools enable brands of all sizes to create engaging content across media types and eliminate boundaries across ad formats.

With Audio generator, Amazon Ads expands its suite of AI-powered creative tools - including Image generator and Video generator - empowering brands to connect with customers across the shopping journey.

These tools make it simple to build and activate new campaign creatives, helping brands experiment more freely and optimize based on performance - with little more than the information on their Amazon product page.

To further enhance a seamless ad building experience, Amazon Ads is releasing AI creative studio - which helps advertisers explore and create unique ads all in one place. AI Creative Studio brings Amazon Ads AI-powered creative generators into a single application, where brands can conceptualize, create, and refresh content regardless of format.

"We're excited to introduce these new AI-powered creative tools, which have the potential to transform how brands connect with Amazon customers," said Jay Richman, Vice President of Creative Experiences for Amazon Ads.

