Amazon: AWS Launches Region In Indonesia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region.

Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations can run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Indonesia.

AWS said it is planning to invest an estimated $5 billion in Indonesia over the next 15 years through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region.

This includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

The investment is also estimated to sustain an average of 24,700 direct and indirect jobs annually during this time. These jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in Indonesia, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the broader Indonesian economy.

The construction and operation of AWS infrastructure in Indonesia is also estimated to add over $10 billion to Indonesia's GDP over the next 15 years.

Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, the nation's central bank, said, "We expect that AWS's cloud technology will help us achieve our vision and goals outlined in the Indonesia Payment Systems 2045 blueprint, fully digitalizing the nation's payment systems and integrating a multitude of stakeholders and economic activities under the guiding principles of security and data protection."

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region, AWS has 84 Availability Zones across 26 geographic regions globally. The company has announced plans to launch 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

