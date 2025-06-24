Bitcoin Magazine



Amazing AI Announces Adoption of A Bitcoin Treasury Policy

Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global fintech group specializing in online consumer loans, has announced today the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy, marking a strategic shift toward integrating Bitcoin into its balance sheets.

JUST IN: one more UK BTC treasury.. Amazing AI announces that it has implemented a #Bitcoin Treasury Policy. They are exploring potential fundraising opportunities for this purpose. pic.twitter.com/WyIFLDFNCZ — NLNico (@btcNLNico) June 24, 2025

Alongside its US based fiat lending operations, Amazing AI is exploring bitcoin related lending opportunities in developed and emerging markets, particularly in the Philippines and Africa. Paul Mathieson brings prior crypto experience, having previously launched a coin and exchange supporting remittances from Spain to the Philippines.

“We believe there are synergies between our core online consumer loans business, best-of-breed AI finance related services and our new Bitcoin Treasury Policy,” said the CEO of Amazing AI plc Paul Mathieson.

The company plans to gradually build a bitcoin treasury using capital from operations and upcoming fundraises. Initial bitcoin acquisitions are expected to begin in July 2025, aligning with the board’s view that bitcoin as a long-term store of value and a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.

“The Company is exploring potential fundraising opportunities for this purpose, following which, the Directors anticipate being in a position to potentially commence bitcoin acquisitions in July 2025,” stated the press release.

