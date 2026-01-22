Amalgamated Financial Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $26.639 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $24.491 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.965 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.639 Mln. vs. $24.491 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.79 last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net interest income of $77.851 million, higher than the $73.095 million in the same period last year. Total non-interest income stood at $7.348 million as against the prior year’s $4.789 million.

Total net loans receivable were $4.9 billion, higher than the $4.612 billion a year ago.

Total deposits stood at $7.9 billion, compared with $7.180 billion in the previous year.

