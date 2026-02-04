Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Price Target Increased by 17.39% to 41.31

The average one-year price target for Amalgamated Financial (NasdaqGM:AMAL) has been revised to $41.31 / share. This is an increase of 17.39% from the prior estimate of $35.19 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from the latest reported closing price of $40.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amalgamated Financial. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAL is 0.07%, an increase of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.58% to 21,682K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 874K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 833K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 639K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 56.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 589K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 13.07% over the last quarter.

