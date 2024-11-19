Amadeus IT Group downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

Bernstein downgraded Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of EUR 71, down from EUR 71.50. The firm continues to see Amadeus as a structural winner in its segments, but views the stock’s valuation as full.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMADY:
- Amadeus IT Group price target raised to EUR 65 from EUR 62 at Deutsche Bank
- Amadeus IT Group price target raised to EUR 73 from EUR 67 at JPMorgan
- Amadeus Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024
- Amadeus IT Group price target raised to EUR 85 from EUR 75 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.