Amadeus IT Group downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

Bernstein downgraded Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of EUR 71, down from EUR 71.50. The firm continues to see Amadeus as a structural winner in its segments, but views the stock’s valuation as full.

