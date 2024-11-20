AMA Group Sees Strong Growth and Strategic Focus

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AMA Group Limited reports a promising fiscal year, achieving a remarkable 125.1% increase in normalised EBITDA, following a successful $125 million equity raise to strengthen its balance sheet. The company is focusing on profitable growth and plans to divest ACM Parts to concentrate on collision repair, enhancing relationships with insurance customers. With a leaner board and extended debt facilities, AMA Group is poised for future growth.
For further insights into AU:AMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.