AMA Group Sees Strong Growth and Strategic Focus

November 20, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

AMA Group Limited reports a promising fiscal year, achieving a remarkable 125.1% increase in normalised EBITDA, following a successful $125 million equity raise to strengthen its balance sheet. The company is focusing on profitable growth and plans to divest ACM Parts to concentrate on collision repair, enhancing relationships with insurance customers. With a leaner board and extended debt facilities, AMA Group is poised for future growth.

