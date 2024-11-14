AMA Group Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Growth

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

AMA Group Limited reported a successful $125 million equity raise and an 8.8% increase in unaudited EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year. The company saw an improvement in cash flow and credit terms, driven by operational efficiencies and strategic expansions in vehicle repair and collision services. With strong performance in various segments and ongoing site upgrades, AMA Group is poised for continued growth.

