ALV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.77, changing hands as high as $121.19 per share. Autoliv Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $98.45 per share, with $130.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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