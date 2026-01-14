Alumis (ALMS) Price Target Increased by 79.14% to 36.28

The average one-year price target for Alumis (NasdaqGS:ALMS) has been revised to $36.28 / share. This is an increase of 79.14% from the prior estimate of $20.25 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.99% from the latest reported closing price of $22.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumis. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMS is 0.35%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 81,658K shares. The put/call ratio of ALMS is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AyurMaya Capital Management Company holds 15,140K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%.

Foresite Capital Management V holds 5,779K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,801K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,620K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management VI holds 4,248K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

