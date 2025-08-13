Altus Group Confirms Ongoing Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO), a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate companies, confirmed on Wednesday that it is in the process of a review that includes, but is not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures, and a sale or merger of the company.

"It is important to note that a review process may not result in any particular course of action," the Group said.

This statement follows recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving Altus Group.

