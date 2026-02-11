Is Altria's Cost Discipline Enough to Protect Profit Margins?

Altria Group, Inc.’s MO emphasis on cost discipline has become a critical lever in navigating an increasingly pressured U.S. nicotine market. Under its “Optimize & Accelerate” initiative, the company targets at least $600 million in cumulative cost savings by the end of 2029, reflecting a strategic effort to modernize operations and defend profitability. The key issue is whether these efficiency gains can meaningfully offset the combined drag from declining cigarette volumes and rising promotional spending.



In 2025, Altria’s margins showed notable resilience despite these headwinds. Total adjusted operating companies income (OCI) margin reached 62.4%. Smokeable products led this performance, with adjusted OCI margins expanding by 1.8 percentage points to 63.4% for the full year. Pricing actions and lower per-unit settlement charges helped cushion the impact of a roughly 10% decline in domestic cigarette shipment volumes.



Yet, signs of strain are emerging. In the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted smokeable OCI margins slipped to 60.4%, as higher pricing was largely offset by volume declines and elevated promotional investments aimed at defending market share. While Altria’s cost-savings program remains on track, management expects continued upfront investments tied to smoke-free initiatives and manufacturing capabilities in 2026.



As a result, cost discipline appears increasingly defensive; it helps support margins in the short term, but does not fully offset the impact of ongoing volume declines and rising investment needs.

How Altria Compares With PM and TPB

Philip Morris International Inc.’s PM cost discipline has become a strategic engine supporting its smoke-free transition. In 2025, Philip Morris achieved a 160-basis-point expansion in operating margin, driven by gross margin improvements and ongoing efficiency initiatives. By targeting roughly $2 billion in gross cost savings through its multi-year productivity program, Philip Morris aims to offset inflationary pressures while sustaining investment in smoke-free products.



Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB is leveraging strategic shifts and operational efficiencies to support margin resilience. In the third quarter of 2025, Turning Point Brands delivered a 360-basis-point expansion in gross margin to 59.2%, driven largely by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin Modern Oral products. To further protect profitability, Turning Point Brands is expanding U.S. manufacturing capabilities to improve white pouch margins and reduce exposure to tariff-related risks.

Altria’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Altria have gained 10.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 13.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52X, down from the industry’s average of 15.83X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has inched up 1 cent and 6 cents in the past 30 days to $5.57 and $5.75, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.