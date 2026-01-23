Altria (MO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Altria (MO) ended the recent trading session at $61.91, demonstrating a +1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The stock of owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker has risen by 3.48% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Altria will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.55%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5 billion, indicating a 2.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.43 per share and a revenue of $20.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.05% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Altria. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Altria is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.15, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 3.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

