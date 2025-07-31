Altria (MO) Q2 EPS Jumps 8%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share exceeded expectations in Q2 2025, Adjusted earnings per share rose 8.3% year over year in Q2 2025 to $1.44.

Oral tobacco product revenue (GAAP) grew 5.9% in Q2 2025, led by strong gains in nicotine pouches, while smokeable products volume fell 10.2% in 2024.

Full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance was raised at the lower end, now forecasting adjusted diluted EPS of $5.35 to $5.45 for 2025.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO), the company behind Marlboro cigarettes and on! nicotine pouches, reported Q2 2025 results on July 30, 2025. The most important news was that both adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and reported revenue (GAAP) surpassed analyst expectations in Q2 2025, led by rising prices and robust growth in newer oral tobacco products. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.44, topping the $1.39 estimate, and up 8.3% year over year. Revenue reached $6.10 billion in Q2 2025, with $5.29 billion net of excise taxes (GAAP) -- both ahead of forecasts despite a 1.7% drop versus the prior year. The quarter showed strong operational margins but also ongoing declines in cigarette unit sales.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.44 $1.39 $1.33 8.3% Revenue (GAAP) $6.10 billion $5.19 billion $6.21 billion (1.7 %) Revenue – Smokeable Products (GAAP) $5.36 billion $5.50 billion (2.5 %) Revenue – Oral Tobacco Products (GAAP) $753 million $711 million 5.9% Adjusted OCI Margin – Smokeable Products 64.5% 61.6% 2.9 pp

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is a leading U.S. tobacco company best known for its Marlboro cigarette brand, as well as a growing range of smoke-free products. Its portfolio includes combustible tobacco products (like Marlboro cigarettes and Black & Mild cigars), oral tobacco products (such as Copenhagen, Skoal, and on! nicotine pouches), and strategic partnerships in areas like heated tobacco and e-vapor.

The company is focusing sharply on transitioning adult smokers to non-combustible, potentially less harmful products. This includes the growth of nicotine pouches and investments like the NJOY e-vapor acquisition and a joint venture with Japan Tobacco for heated tobacco development. Given regulatory pressures and changing consumer habits, success depends on managing this transition, regulatory compliance, brand strength, and operational efficiency.

Second Quarter Performance: Data, Drivers, and Developments

During the quarter, the smokeable products segment (which includes cigarettes and cigars) faced ongoing pressure. Net revenue in this segment fell 2.5% from the prior-year quarter as U.S. cigarette shipment volumes dropped by 10.2% in 2024. Marlboro shipments fell 11.4%, mirroring industry trends as more consumers shifted away from combustible tobacco. Despite this, the company grew its adjusted margin for the segment by 2.9 percentage points, reaching 64.5%. This was driven by price increases, focused cost control, and reductions in legal expenses, partially offset by the sharp decline in volume.

Oral tobacco products showed a different trend in Q2 2025. Revenue for this segment rose 5.9%, powered by a 26.5% year-over-year increase in on! nicotine pouch shipments. The segment’s adjusted operating company income (OCI), a measure of profit before certain items, rose 10.9%. However, total shipment volume for the oral tobacco segment declined 1.0%, reflecting declining volumes in traditional moist smokeless tobacco brands like Copenhagen and Skoal. These brands lost retail share (down 3.5 percentage points and 1.6 points year over year, respectively), even as on! continued to post growth.

The quarter also brought notable setbacks and adjustments in the company’s smoke-free product transition. On the e-vapor front, NJOY ACE -- its main e-vapor device -- remains off the U.S. market due to ongoing patent litigation and International Trade Commission orders. This exit reduced momentum in the e-vapor category and limited participation in a fast-changing market, where illicit e-vapor products now make up over 60% of the category in the U.S, as estimated at the end of Q1 2025. The company has stated it is investing in compliance solutions and product innovations to reenter the market once regulatory conditions improve.

In terms of regulatory and competitive dynamics, the company continues to navigate a highly regulated environment. It has called for increased enforcement against illicit e-vapor imports and is monitoring the effects of import tariffs on its supply chain and on consumer behavior. Management noted that the cost impact of recent tariffs was “nothing material” for now, thanks to its mostly U.S.-based supply chain, as discussed in the Q1 2025 earnings call.

Elsewhere, the company’s capital deployment remained robust. In the first half of 2025, $3.5 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends. An additional $600 million was returned through share repurchases in the first half of 2025. During Q2 2025, the company bought back 4.7 million shares at an average price of $58.63 per share. There was $400 million left in its current buyback authorization as of June 30, 2025. Its balance sheet showed $1.29 billion in cash and $24.72 billion in total debt as of June 30, 2025 (GAAP). The company maintains a priority on shareholder returns and operational efficiency, continuing its cost-saving Optimize & Accelerate initiative.

Key Products: Definitions and Importance

Marlboro is the company’s flagship cigarette brand and holds a 41.0% share of total U.S. retail cigarette volume in Q2 2025. Black & Mild is its lead cigar brand, which saw shipments grow 3.9%. but its overall share of the pouch segment fell slightly due to increased competition in Q2 2025. The company’s portfolio also includes moist smokeless tobacco brands, such as Copenhagen and Skoal, but these products saw declining sales and retail market share over the period.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

The company raised the lower end of its full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings-per-share guidance to $5.35 to $5.45, now forecasting a range of $5.35 to $5.45. This projects up to 5.0% adjusted growth for FY2025 over the prior year’s result. Management signaled that this 2025 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance considers continued pressure on cigarette and e-vapor volumes, cost savings reinvestment, tariff effects, and a moderation in earnings growth as share buybacks slow and certain legal fund benefits expire.

Regarding dividends, the quarterly payout remains a key part of capital return. The company has not declared a new increase, but continues its consistent dividend program and share repurchases using proceeds from asset monetizations such as its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev. Investors should monitor further developments in smoke-free product launches, the regulatory outlook for e-vapor, the pace of cigarette volume declines, and ongoing cost and margin control. Special charges in the first half of 2025 include regulatory and litigation expenses, with more than $873 million in impairment tied to the e-vapor business. Near-term financial performance remains solid, but the transition to smoke-free alternatives and regulatory recovery in e-vapor will be important themes for the quarters ahead.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

