Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.11, the dividend yield is 7.48%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $48.11, representing a -8.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.59 and a 20.28% increase over the 52 week low of $40.
MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Unilever PLC (UL). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.9%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mo Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:
- WBI Bull-Bear Rising Income 1000 ETF (WBIE)
- WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF)
- WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG)
- WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII)
- WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is WBIE with an increase of 7.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.85%.
