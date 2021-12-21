Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.11, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $48.11, representing a -8.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.59 and a 20.28% increase over the 52 week low of $40.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Unilever PLC (UL). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.9%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mo Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

WBI Bull-Bear Rising Income 1000 ETF (WBIE)

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF)

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG)

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII)

WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WBIE with an increase of 7.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.85%.

