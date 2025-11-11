Altria Group: An Amazing Dividend Stock, or a Dangerous Value Trap?

Key Points

Tobacco company Altria is a Dividend King with an impressive track record of growing its payout.

Its business, however, faces challenges as sales have been declining for multiple years.

Its relatively low valuation and high yield suggests that investors are exercising caution with the stock.

Cheap dividend stocks can seem like steals from afar. Not only are their valuations low, potentially setting investors up for big gains in the future, but their payouts can also be great sources of recurring income. While they can be enticing investments, it's always important to tread carefully with high-yielding dividend stocks, as they often come with risks.

One of the highest-yielding stocks on the S&P 500 belongs to tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO). At 7.5%, with this stock, you're getting a yield that is nearly seven times the rate of the average stock on the S&P 500, which pays 1.1%. Altria is also trading at a low price-to-earnings multiple of 13.

Is the stock a steal of a deal for income-seeking investors, or is it just a value trap that you should avoid?

The bull case for Altria

Altria has been a tremendous dividend stock to own for not only years but decades. It is a Dividend King and earlier this year, it announced the 60th increase it has made to its payout in 56 years. The company has also been expanding its smoke-free portfolio as it looks to be less reliant on smokeable products, consumer usage of which is declining.

The business has been doing reasonably well of late despite the headwinds it is facing. For the period ended Sept. 30, the company's sales declined by 3% to $6.1 billion, but its overall net earnings rose by 4% to $2.4 billion. Altria also projects that its adjusted earnings per share for the full year will be between $5.37 to $5.45, which translates into a year-over-year growth rate between 3.5% and 5%.

With a strong and resilient performance, the company is doing a good job at navigating its current headwinds.

The bear case for Altria

Although Altria is doing reasonably well this year, the long-term picture is still uncertain for the business. While the company is diversifying into oral tobacco products, that's still just 11% of its top line. And even that is not proving to be a big growth catalyst at this point. Oral tobacco sales were down 5% year over year this past quarter and actually performed worse than the company's core smokeable products segment, where revenue declined at a slower rate of 3%.

This is an issue that has plagued Altria for multiple years. Its 2024 revenue totaled $20.4 billion and has fallen from $21.1 billion back in 2021. Meanwhile, its operating income has remained steady within a range of $11 billion to $12 billion during that time, but that doesn't mean it'll stay that way, especially if sales continue to slide.

Currently, the stock's payout ratio is less than 80%, which is sustainable for the time being. But if the company can't grow its business, it may only be a matter of time before its bottom line worsens and the dividend's safety becomes more of an issue.

Altria looks like a value trap

Altria's fundamentals may look steady today, but there's no denying the big risk with the company is what lies ahead with respect to growth. It hasn't proven that it will be able to grow its business in the long run. Revenue from smoke-free products is by no means taking off, and it remains to be seen if that will ever be the case.

Buying the stock because it looks cheap and has a high dividend can be a recipe for disaster, because the valuation could look more expensive if its financials worsen, and the payout could be cut if it proves to not be sustainable in the long run. Altria's dividend may be high, but so too is the risk that could come from relying on it in the future. Ultimately, this isn't a stock I'd buy given all the uncertainty ahead for the business.

