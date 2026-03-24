Altria Expands on! PLUS Nationwide, Boosts Smoke-Free Push

Altria Group, Inc. MO continues to advance its smoke-free strategy as the nicotine landscape shifts toward non-combustible alternatives. With adult consumers increasingly seeking smoke-free options, the company is accelerating innovation and distribution across its oral nicotine portfolio to capture this evolving demand.



In line with this effort, Altria announced the nationwide retail expansion of its next-generation on! PLUS nicotine pouches, developed by the Helix Innovations unit. The rollout marks a key milestone in broadening access to smoke-free products, with wholesale shipments beginning March 16, 2026, and products expected to reach participating retailers across the United States starting March 23.



on! PLUS stands out as the first nicotine pouch product authorized under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s pilot program aimed at expediting premarket tobacco product application reviews. The product is available in three flavors - Mint, Tobacco and Wintergreen - and in two nicotine strengths, 6 mg and 9 mg. It also incorporates proprietary NICOSLIK technology and includes a built-in disposal compartment, reflecting a focus on both user experience and responsible consumption.



The national expansion builds on earlier availability through e-commerce channels and select retail markets, including North Carolina, Florida and Texas. Management highlighted that the launch supports its broader “Moving Beyond Smoking” vision, emphasizing innovation, product quality and adherence to science-based regulatory standards as demand for smoke-free alternatives rises.



Altria’s push into nicotine pouches supports its expanding smoke-free portfolio, a key long-term growth driver. The company has secured FDA authorizations for multiple on! PLUS variants and continues to invest in product development and regulatory progress. While cigarette volumes remain under pressure, oral nicotine products are contributing to category growth, with on! shipment volumes rising about 11% in 2025. Backed by its earnings outlook and ongoing investments in smoke-free products, the company remains focused on navigating the evolving U.S. nicotine market.

Altria’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 9.2% in the past three months against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s decline of 0.1% and 6.1%, respectively. MO has also outperformed the industry’s growth of 2.1% during the same period.

MO Stock's Past 3-Month Performance



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Is Altria a Value Play Stock?

MO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4X, down from the industry’s average of 14.45X and notably below the sector average of 16.24. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

MO P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Better-Ranked Stocks

The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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