Alto Ingredients: From Losses to Gradual Margin Recovery?

Alto Ingredients ALTO, despite being the leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients in the United States, has been incurring losses since the fourth quarter of 2022. The company returned to profitability only in the fourth quarter of 2025. Alto Ingredients operates in a commodity-driven environment, making its profitability highly sensitive to ethanol prices, corn input costs, and demand from fuel blenders and industrial markets. Recent periods have seen broad-based sales declines across key segments, including the Pekin Campus, Marketing & Distribution, and Western Production.



To protect liquidity and stabilize margins, the company has idled underperforming plants and exited low-margin contracts, which, while strategically necessary, have resulted in a contraction in revenues. At the same time, higher debt levels, taken to support growth initiatives, have increased interest expenses, further weighing on net profitability.



Despite these pressures, Alto’s turnaround strategy shows promise. Management is streamlining operations, reducing costs, and focusing capital allocation on near-term, high-visibility opportunities. A key pillar is lowering carbon intensity scores to benefit from the Section 45Z clean fuel tax credit, which could generate up to $18 million in incremental value over 2025–2026 if targets are met.



Additionally, Alto is expanding carbon capture and utilization, particularly at its Pekin and Columbia facilities, following the Carbonic acquisition. By monetizing CO2, the company is building a higher-margin, sustainability-aligned revenue stream, improving diversification and long-term margin resilience.

What About Its Peers?

Green Plains Inc. GPRE has experienced uneven profitability. Green Plains is reshaping its business mix toward higher-margin protein and renewable ingredients, which has weighed on short-term sales but is expected to improve stability. Green Plains aims to reduce exposure to ethanol cyclicality through diversification.



Gevo, Inc. GEVO remains unprofitable given its investments in sustainable aviation fuel and renewable hydrocarbons. GEVO’s profitability depends on locking offtake agreements, policy incentives and project financing. GEVO is expected to remain unprofitable this year as well.

ALTO’s Price Performance

ALTO shares have gained 58% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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ALTO’s Valuation

Alto Ingredients’ stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7, above the industry’s 15.71.



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No Estimate Movement for ALTO

The consensus estimates for first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 earnings witnessed no movement in the last seven days. The same holds true for 2026 and 2027.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a 7.7% and a 1.4% respective year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings suggests a 171.4% and an 84.2% year-over-year increase, respectively.



ALTO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.