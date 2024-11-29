News & Insights

Alto Ingredients to cold idle Magic Valley facility at year end

November 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) will cold idle its Magic Valley, Idaho facility on December 31, 2024, yet continue to provide terminal services at the plant. “With the first quarter 2025 forecasts of very low to negative crush margins in the West, it is fiscally prudent to idle the Magic Valley facility to minimize anticipated financial losses,” said CEO Bryon McGregor. “Consistent with our commitment to our customers, we will meet our remaining contractual responsibilities and then operate our Magic Valley plant as a terminal. We intend to resume operations at the facility when the economic environment improves on a more sustainable basis. We believe these actions will have a positive impact on our overall financial results.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

