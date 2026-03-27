Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Alto Ingredients (NasdaqCM:ALTO) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $4.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.12% from the latest reported closing price of $4.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Ingredients. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTO is 0.04%, an increase of 195.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.92% to 22,517K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,524K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing a decrease of 24.25%.

Peapod Lane Capital holds 1,244K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 155.51% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,154K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,066K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,052K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 96.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 7,598.54% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.