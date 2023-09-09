News & Insights

AAMC

Altisource Asset Management Promotes Richard Rodick To CFO

September 09, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) announced the promotion of Richard Rodick, previously Vice President, Finance, to Chief Financial Officer.

The company said that Rodick succeeds previous CFO Stephen Krallman, who is resigning from his role effective September 14, 2023.

Additionally, the board has elected to cancel the previously reported 2 for 1 common stock split and instead is proceeding with a 70% stock dividend.

Stocks mentioned

AAMC

