Altisource Asset Management Promotes Richard Rodick To CFO

(RTTNews) - Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) announced the promotion of Richard Rodick, previously Vice President, Finance, to Chief Financial Officer.

The company said that Rodick succeeds previous CFO Stephen Krallman, who is resigning from his role effective September 14, 2023.

Additionally, the board has elected to cancel the previously reported 2 for 1 common stock split and instead is proceeding with a 70% stock dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.