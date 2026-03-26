Altimmune Stock: Neutral Outlook With Big 2026 Catalysts

Altimmune ALT entered 2026 with pemvidutide driving the entire equity story. The company is advancing the same balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist across metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

With no product revenue base, the stock will likely trade on clinical execution and funding optics. The next major milestones cluster in 2026, with both upside catalysts and dilution risk rising at the same time.

ALT’s 2026 Catalyst Map in One View

The company expects to initiate its global phase III program in MASH in 2026. The design targets accelerated approval at week 52 on biopsy co-primary endpoints, with continued follow-up intended to support full approval.

In AUD, the phase II RECLAIM study has top-line data expected in the third quarter of 2026. That readout is positioned as a key stock catalyst because it represents the next major clinical test of pemvidutide outside MASH.

In ALD, enrollment in the phase II RESTORE study is expected to complete later in 2026. That timeline places alcohol-related programs as a second pillar of news flow while phase III planning ramps.

Altimmune’s AUD Program and Why Q3 2026 Matters

RECLAIM was initiated in May 2025 and completed enrollment in November 2025, several months ahead of schedule. The company now expects top-line data in the third quarter of 2026.

The alcohol use disorder dataset matters because it can broaden pemvidutide’s value proposition beyond liver histology-focused development. The company is positioning alcohol-related diseases as a meaningful unmet-need opportunity, and it explicitly frames the RECLAIM readout as an important catalyst for the stock.

Competition in AUD is not theoretical. Pemvidutide would be measured against approved options such as Vivitrol and generic therapies including naltrexone and acamprosate, while newer approaches are also being developed.

ALT’s ALD Program Progress and Enrollment Challenge

RESTORE began in July 2025 and is enrolling patients with ALD. Enrollment is expected to be completed later in 2026.

Management has noted that ALD enrollment is harder, which helps explain the longer recruitment runway. This creates a practical execution risk, since slower enrollment can lengthen timelines and increase study costs.

Importantly for near-term decision-making, the company has indicated it will not wait for ALD outcomes to act on AUD. AUD decisions are expected to follow the RECLAIM top-line data without waiting for RESTORE.

Altimmune’s Balance Sheet and Runway Through 2028

Altimmune ended 2025 with $274 million in cash. By late February 2026, cash rose to roughly $340 million following a $75 million registered direct offering and additional proceeds through the at-the-market facility.

The company also has access to a $125 million credit facility. Based on current spending plans, management expects runway into 2028, covering phase III preparation for MASH and ongoing mid-stage work in AUD and ALD.

Operationally, it has stated it has secured manufacturing supply for a global phase III study, with a process that can be scaled further if needed.

ALT’s Dilution Overhang as Phase III Spending Ramps

Even with runway into 2028, management has said it will likely need additional capital to fully fund the phase III MASH program. Cash use is expected to rise in 2026 as trial activities expand, including patient enrollment, site buildout, and broader execution costs.

The overhang is not only the amount of funding needed, but uncertainty around timing and structure. The company has highlighted open questions about whether financing comes through new shares or other options. That uncertainty can pressure the stock as investors weigh dilution against upcoming clinical catalysts.

Altimmune’s Competitive Landscape and Positioning

Pemvidutide competes in crowded markets across MASH, AUD and ALD. In MASH, the competitive set spans GLP-1 drugs, dual and triple incretin combinations, FGF-21 therapies, and THR-β agonists, with major players and focused developers active across mechanisms.

That backdrop includes GLP-1 leaders like Novo Nordisk NVO and Eli Lilly LLY, which have the scale to fund large programs and shape prescribing behavior in metabolic medicine.

In ALD, development activity includes FGF-21, GLP-1, and RNA-based approaches. In AUD, the market already includes approved and generic options, alongside pipeline entrants that may target similar biology.

Altimmune has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Altimmune, Inc. Price and Consensus

Altimmune, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altimmune, Inc. Quote

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.