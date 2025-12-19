Markets
ALT

Altimmune Stock Falls 20% After Pemvidutide 48-Week Trial Update

December 19, 2025 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) shares fell 20.40%, closing at $4.02, down $1.03, after the company announced 48-week results from its Phase 2b IMPACT trial evaluating pemvidutide in patients with MASH.

The decline came despite the company reporting that pemvidutide met key measures of success at 48 weeks, including statistically significant improvements in non-invasive markers of liver fibrosis, reductions in liver fat, and sustained weight loss versus placebo. Altimmune also said the data support alignment with the FDA to advance pemvidutide into Phase 3 development.

On the day of the announcement, ALT opened near $4.85, reached an intraday high of $4.90, and fell to a low of $3.95, compared with a previous close of $5.05. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Altimmune's 52-week range is approximately $2.90 - $11.16. While the clinical results met stated endpoints, the sharp selloff suggests investors may be reassessing expectations around the commercial outlook, competitive landscape, and timelines for Phase 3 execution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.