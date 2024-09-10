Altimmune Reports Data From Phase 2, MRI-based Body Composition Sub-study Of Pemvidutide

(RTTNews) - Altimmune (ALT) presented data from Phase 2, MRI-based body composition sub-study of pemvidutide in subjects with overweight and obesity. In the sub-study of 67 subjects from the Phase 2 MOMENTUM obesity trial, 50 of whom were treated with pemvidutide for 48 weeks, the lean loss ratio, defined as the change in lean mass compared to the change in total mass, was 21.9%. Lean mass preservation was greater in subjects aged 60 years and older. Also, there was a preferential reduction of VAT, the adipose tissue associated with cardiovascular risk.

Pemvidutide is an investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

