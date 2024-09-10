News & Insights

BioTech
ALT

Altimmune Reports Data From Phase 2, MRI-based Body Composition Sub-study Of Pemvidutide

September 10, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altimmune (ALT) presented data from Phase 2, MRI-based body composition sub-study of pemvidutide in subjects with overweight and obesity. In the sub-study of 67 subjects from the Phase 2 MOMENTUM obesity trial, 50 of whom were treated with pemvidutide for 48 weeks, the lean loss ratio, defined as the change in lean mass compared to the change in total mass, was 21.9%. Lean mass preservation was greater in subjects aged 60 years and older. Also, there was a preferential reduction of VAT, the adipose tissue associated with cardiovascular risk.

Pemvidutide is an investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.