Altimmune Presents Positive Phase 2b IMPACT Data For Pemvidutide In Treating MASH

(RTTNews) - Altimmune Inc. (ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Friday released new 48-week data from the Phase 2b IMPACT trial for Pemvidutide in treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Results were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) congress, 2026.

Pemvidutide is an investigational peptide that acts as a glucagon/GLP-1 dual agonist to reduce liver fat, fibrosis, and inflammation.

The Phase 2 IMPACT trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating pemvidutide in 212 patients with biopsy-confirmed MASH. Results from patients on a daily 1.8 mg dose at 48 weeks suggest the drug has reduced cardiometabolic risk factors. This includes a 23.7% decrease in triglyceride levels, and a 15.4% drop in cholesterol.

The average patient on the therapy lost 7.5% of body weight, 5.3 centimeters off waist circumference, and saw a decline in body mass index by 30 kg per square meter. Additionally, systolic and diastolic blood pressure dropped by 4 mm Hg and 2.2 mm Hg respectively.

The Phase 3 PERFORMA trial is planned to evaluate pemvidutide in the broad metabolic and liver effects of the drug.

The company is also advancing pemvidutide for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

ALT is currently trading at $3.08, up 0.33%.

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