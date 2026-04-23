Is Altimmune a Buy Before Phase III MASH Starts in 2026?

Altimmune ALT is approaching a pivotal stretch in 2026 as pemvidutide moves toward a global phase III program in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and delivers mid-stage readouts in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

For investors, the opportunity is straightforward: execution can re-rate perceived probability of success, while any stumble, including financing or trial delays, can reset expectations quickly.

ALT’s Setup: What Has to Go Right From Here

Altimmune’s upside is closely tied to a single asset. Pemvidutide is a balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist that management positions as a “pipeline in a product” for liver disease. That creates leverage to multiple indications, but it also concentrates risk if late-stage MASH work disappoints.

From here, three things matter most. First is operational execution on the global phase III MASH program planned for 2026, because that program is the central value driver. Second is delivering phase II catalysts in AUD and progressing ALD enrollment, which can broaden the narrative beyond one readout. Third is managing financing and dilution risk as spending ramps with late-stage activity.

Altimmune, Inc. Price and Consensus

Altimmune, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altimmune, Inc. Quote

Altimmune’s 2026 Catalyst Calendar Investors Will Trade

The first major catalyst is initiation of the global phase III MASH program in 2026. Investors often trade the period around trial start because it signals operational readiness, site activation pace, and the company’s ability to translate regulatory alignment into execution.

The second catalyst is top-line data from RECLAIM, the phase II AUD study, expected in the third quarter of 2026. Enrollment was completed in November 2025, ahead of schedule, which helps keep the timeline intact. A clear readout here can influence how investors think about pemvidutide’s potential beyond MASH and how the company prioritizes follow-on development.

The third catalyst is completion of enrollment in RESTORE, the phase II ALD study, expected later in 2026. Management has noted ALD enrollment is harder, making this milestone a practical indicator of execution as the broader clinical footprint expands.

ALT’s Phase III Blueprint and What It Signals

Altimmune’s phase III plan targets an accelerated approval strategy at week 52 using biopsy co-primary endpoints, with continued follow-up intended to support full approval. That structure matters because it sets expectations for the first potentially value-defining dataset and clarifies how the company is sequencing risk and timelines.

The planned footprint is substantial, with about 1,800 patients across biopsy and non-invasive cohorts, and dose titration to target 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg. Design clarity can be a sentiment driver in late-stage biotech because it reduces ambiguity around endpoints, timelines, and operational complexity, even before the first patient is dosed.

Just as important, the company has described steps that support readiness, including secured manufacturing supply for a global study and a process it believes can be scaled further if needed. For investors, that combination can lower the perceived risk of preventable delays once sites open and enrollment begins.

Altimmune’s FDA Designations and Why They Can Matter

Pemvidutide has FDA Fast Track designations in MASH and AUD, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in MASH. These designations can serve as signals that regulators view the disease areas as serious with meaningful unmet need.

They can also increase the cadence of development interactions, which can be helpful when a company is moving into a complex global phase III program with biopsy-based endpoints. For market psychology, these labels can support confidence around process and prioritization, even though clinical outcomes still drive the ultimate valuation.

ALT’s Cash, Credit, and the Dilution Question

Altimmune ended 2025 with $274 million in cash and increased this to roughly $340 million by late February 2026 after additional financing activity, including a registered direct offering and at-the-market usage. The company also has access to a $125 million credit facility.

Management believes the current runway supports operations into 2028 under current plans, including phase III preparation and ongoing phase II work. That said, management has also indicated it will likely raise more money to fully fund the phase III MASH study and expects cash use to rise in 2026 as enrollment, site expansion, and execution costs ramp.

That combination creates a familiar setup in development-stage biotech: meaningful liquidity alongside a financing overhang that can pressure shares as investors weigh timing, size, and form of capital raises.

Altimmune’s Execution Advantages and What Still Trips Biotechs

Altimmune has pointed to secured manufacturing supply for the global phase III MASH program and scalability of its production process. In late-stage trials, reliable supply is not a footnote; it is a prerequisite for uninterrupted dosing and consistent operations across geographies.

The company also highlights a differentiated mechanism. Pemvidutide combines glucagon’s direct liver activity with GLP-1-driven weight loss and potential anti-inflammatory benefits, and uses EuPort technology designed to slow absorption and potentially improve tolerability. If patients stay on therapy, the odds of capturing histology and biomarker improvements can improve.

Even with those positives, the main late-stage risks remain execution-related. Enrollment pace, adding and managing sites, and running a large global program can strain teams as spending ramps. The competitive backdrop adds pressure too, with large-cap players like Novo Nordisk NVO and Eli Lilly LLY, along with MASH-focused Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL and Viking Therapeutics, all shaping investor expectations for efficacy, safety, and differentiation.

ALT’s Bottom-Line Decision Framework

A practical framework starts with risk tolerance. This is effectively a single-asset story, so position sizing and time horizon matter more than usual.

Next is financing comfort. Investors should decide in advance how they will react to potential capital raises intended to fully fund phase III, and whether dilution risk is acceptable given the planned scale of the program.

Finally, be honest about holding through binary events. Phase III initiation in 2026, RECLAIM top-line data in the third quarter of 2026, and RESTORE enrollment completion later in 2026 are all milestones that can materially shift sentiment. Investors who can hold through volatility may view 2026 as the year the probability curve gets redrawn.

Altimmune’s Zacks Rank

ALT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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