Altice's (ATUS) Optimum to Launch Multi-Gig Fiber Network

Altice USA Inc. ATUS brand Optimum is set to deliver more than twice as much as residential Internet speeds offered by the competitors using its new network of Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet. Unlike other Internet service providers, this fiber network will deliver a powerful connection to the Internet gateway without installing any bulky equipment in the residential areas, ensuring the fastest possible speeds. It also plans to launch Optimum 2 Gig Fiber Internet to offer additional fiber network connectivity options to customers.

The Optimum 5 Gig and 2 Gig Fiber Internet will offer symmetrical speeds to customers, aiding them to enjoy symmetrical upload speeds, download speeds, high-resolution video streaming up to 8K and low latency seamless gaming experience with a reliable and secure network. Additionally, the network will enable customers to enjoy Smart Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with mesh technology to deliver greater home Wi-Fi coverage, even in remote areas.

The 5 Gig and 2 Gig network, to be delivered on Optimum’s new 100% Fiber Internet Network, will be launched at the beginning of June in selected parts of Long Island and steadily get introduced across the company’s entire Tri-State fiber footprint by the year end.

Altice is providing high-speed broadband and ultra-HD video to digital advertising solutions, local news, telephony and wireless offerings. It is focusing on accelerating its network expansion along with market penetration and fiber network upgrade for long-term sustainable growth. It is offering a range of broadband speeds for all budgets, from Altice Advantage Internet to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. The company is also focusing on accelerating the pace of its network rollouts, witnessing strong momentum and growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of rollout in new build areas.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altice has lost 70.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.2%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

