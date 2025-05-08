Altice USA (ATUS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) reported $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -77.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Altice USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships : 4.13 million compared to the 4.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.13 million compared to the 4.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships : 375.3 thousand compared to the 376.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 375.3 thousand compared to the 376.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Pay TV / Video Subscribers : 1.79 million compared to the 1.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.79 million compared to the 1.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Residential Customers/ Residential PSUs - Broadband Subscribers : 3.96 million versus 3.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.96 million versus 3.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Residential revenue- Video : $665.57 million compared to the $704.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

: $665.57 million compared to the $704.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband : $899.56 million compared to the $889.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $899.56 million compared to the $889.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony : $66.41 million versus $61.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $66.41 million versus $61.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenue- Residential revenue : $1.67 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $1.67 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Revenue- News and Advertising : $102.41 million versus $99.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $102.41 million versus $99.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenue- Other : $18.09 million compared to the $16.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year.

: $18.09 million compared to the $16.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year. Revenue- Residential revenue- Mobile : $36.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.4%.

: $36.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.4%. Revenue- Business services and wholesale: $363.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $359.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Shares of Altice USA have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.