Altice (ATUS) Optimum Revamps Branding With Client Focus Strategy

Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, Inc. ATUS, recently announced the launch of a new brand platform and marketing campaign with the tagline ‘Where local is big time.’ The multichannel media campaign emphasizes Optimum's commitment to serving local communities by leveraging its advanced technological capabilities. The campaign features two key advertisements, “Wrong Class” and “Investigation,” showcasing its role in keeping people and businesses connected in critical situations. It will be visible across Optimum's expansive footprint in 21 states.



Over the past 18 months, Optimum has made various investments and strategic decisions to enhance the customer experience and reinforce its local presence. It has upgraded broadband network infrastructure, extending 1 Gig service to over 96% of its coverage area and offering multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gig to over 2.7 million passings. It has implemented a new regional operations model, improved customer communication tools, expanded touchpoints for customer care and enhanced digital self-service options.



Moreover, the introduction of advanced connectivity products such as Optimum Fiber, Optimum Stream and Optimum Mobile has also bolstered its commercial prospects. In an effort to strengthen its community engagement, Optimum also collaborated with various organizations to support education, foster STEM skills, and empower future innovators across its service regions.



The campaign highlights Optimum’s unique approach of bringing the connectivity resources of a large national provider with the personalized care of a small business. ATUS is aiming to rebrand Optimum by reflecting its customer-centric ethos and commitment to delivering superior connectivity at an exceptional value today and in the future.



Altice has experienced declining trends in the Residential segment in the recent quarters. With a refreshed visual identity that showcases the vibrancy and modernity inherent in Optimum operations, ATUS is aiming to reverse this negative trend.



Altice has been accelerating the pace of its network rollouts. It is witnessing strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of the rollout in new-build areas. However, fierce competition is straining the margin.



The stock has lost 20% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 40.4%.



