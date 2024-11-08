AlTi Global Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Global wealth and alternatives manager AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) reported Friday a net loss attributable to AlTi for the third quarter of $68.64 million or $0.88 per share, narrower than $89.67 million or $1.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 11 percent to $53.34 million from $48.19 million in the same quarter last year.

