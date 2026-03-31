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AlTi Global Names Nancy Curtin As Interim CEO

March 31, 2026 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wealth manager AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) announced Tuesday that Nancy Curtin has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer of AlTi and to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Curtin is a member of the executive leadership team and serves as Global Chief Investment Officer of AlTi. She succeeds Michael Tiedemann, who will remain available in an advisory capacity to support the transition.

Curtin brings decades of leadership experience in the wealth management industry. She has served as Global Chief Investment Officer since AlTi's inception.

Prior to that role, Curtin was CIO and Head of Investments at Alvarium Investments from 2020 until it merged to create AlTi, and held similar leadership positions at Close Brothers Asset Management and Fortune Asset Management.

Her early career included senior executive and investment roles at Schroders and Barings Asset Management. Curtin currently serves as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Digital Bridge Group Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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