News & Insights

Stocks

Alterra Limited Set for Shareholder Vote on ASX Delisting

May 29, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alterra Limited (AU:1AG) has released an update.

Alterra Limited has received formal approval from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to delist, conditional upon shareholder approval and a set of specific requirements outlined by the ASX. The company has scheduled a General Meeting on June 28, 2024, for shareholders to vote on the matter, with the delisting expected to occur on July 29, 2024, if approved. Shareholders are advised to review the timeline and options for selling their shares before the delisting date.

For further insights into AU:1AG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.