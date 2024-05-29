Alterra Limited Set for Shareholder Vote on ASX Delisting

Alterra Limited (AU:1AG) has released an update.

Alterra Limited has received formal approval from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to delist, conditional upon shareholder approval and a set of specific requirements outlined by the ASX. The company has scheduled a General Meeting on June 28, 2024, for shareholders to vote on the matter, with the delisting expected to occur on July 29, 2024, if approved. Shareholders are advised to review the timeline and options for selling their shares before the delisting date.

For further insights into AU:1AG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.