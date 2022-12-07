Alternatives Poised for Huge Inflows According to Survey

According to a recent survey of active retail investors conducted by Opinium on behalf of Lansons, educating affluent investors on alternatives could lead to huge inflows. Lansons, a leading independent reputation management consultancy, partnered with strategic insights agency Opinium to conduct a nationally representative survey of 1,832 Americans. The survey found that a majority of Americans are unfamiliar with digital platforms that offer access to alternatives. Eighty percent have either never heard of these platforms or don’t know much about them. However, educating these investors could be the key to unlocking massive inflows as investors are certainly open to investing in them. Based on the results of the survey, 20% of Americans would strongly consider investing in alternatives and 7 percent are already planning to do so. In addition, active investors would be willing to allocate 25% of their portfolios, on average, to alternatives. These figures represent more than $1.3 trillion in potential investment. In addition, the current market conditions could provide an opportunity for the industry to educate investors about alternatives as nearly half (47%) of the survey respondents expressed extreme concern about the impact of inflation on their investments. Alternatives such as gold and real estate are generally considered hedges against inflation.

Finsum:If a lack of knowledge on alternative investing could be remedied, alternatives could see massive inflows.

