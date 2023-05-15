Alternative Investments Reduce Portfolio Volatility

In an article for Vettafi’s AdvisorPerspectives, Nestor Hernandez discussed some ways that investing in alternative asset classes can help reduce portfolio volatility. Due to the poor performance of stocks and bonds in 2022, interest in the category has exploded in 2023. Another contributing factor is that technology and regulatory changes have made these investments available to a much wider audience.

Based on research, it’s clear that investing in alternatives leads to lower volatility due to increased diversification. These tend to be private, non-public traded funds in different asset classes such as real estate, private credit, private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, etc. In contrast to public markets, private markets tend to have less liquidity, transparency, and minimums when it comes to investment amounts.

Until recently, these investments were only available to institutional or high net-worth investors. But, these can play an important role for investors especially given that we are seeing the number of companies shrink on the public markets, while opportunities increase on private markets. Additionally, companies are going public at much later stages, meaning private investors have more opportunities to see their investments appreciate.

