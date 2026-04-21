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Alternative Income REIT Ends Talks With AEW, Confident In Standalone Strategy

April 21, 2026 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alternative Income REIT plc (AIRE.L) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to end its discussions with AEW UK REIT plc about a potential all-share takeover, choosing not to push back the regulatory deadline for a formal offer. This decision comes after an earlier non-binding proposal was made back in March.

The board is feeling optimistic about the company's ability to stand on its own, pointing out steady income generation and aiming for an annual dividend of at least 5.6 pence per share for the financial year wrapping up in June 2026.

They also noted that they collected all rents during the first quarter, though there was a slight dip in the portfolio valuation, now at GBP 103.45 million.

After completing refinancing last year, AIRE feels well-prepared to provide secure, index-linked income and is looking forward to possible improvements in the UK property market.

AIRE.L is closed Tuesday's trading at GBP 79.00, up GBP 1.40 or 1.80 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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