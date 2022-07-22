Alternative Asset Demand Expected to Grow 46%

According to a new survey by the alternative investment platform AssetTribe, the demand for alternative investments is expected to grow by up to 46% over the next 12 months. The research showed that the growth in demand for alternative assets is due to the current rate of inflation, an increasing need to diversify portfolios, and the potential for higher returns. The survey was conducted with over 580 sophisticated investors across the UK and Europe. According to the survey, the most popular alternative assets were real estate at 75%, long-term asset funds at 62%, and carbon net zero funds at 51%. The survey also showed that the wealthiest participants invested far more in alternatives than those with smaller portfolios.

