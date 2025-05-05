BioTech
Alterity Therapeutics Secures FDA Fast Track Designation For ATH434 For MSA Treatment

May 05, 2025 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), Monday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy, a rare, neurodegenerative disease.

The designation was based on the findings related to ATH434's mechanism of action and the robust and clinically meaningful efficacy from double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial.

The company expects the designation to accelerate the development and review of ATH434.

In the pre-market hours, Alterity's stock is trading at $3.37, down 0.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

