Alteration Earth PLC’s Strategic Shift with AI Acquisition

Alteration Earth PLC is set to undergo a significant transformation, as it proposes a reverse takeover of Pri0r1ty AI plc, a company specializing in AI-driven SaaS solutions aimed at SMEs. The acquisition, pending shareholder approval, will also involve a name change to Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, alongside a strategic fundraise of up to £2 million to capitalize on the vast opportunities within the AI sector. This move positions the company to tap into the growing demand for AI-powered business growth solutions, highlighting its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in the burgeoning AI market.

