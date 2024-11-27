News & Insights

Alteration Earth PLC’s Strategic Shift with AI Acquisition

November 27, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Alteration Earth PLC (GB:ALTE) has released an update.

Alteration Earth PLC is set to undergo a significant transformation, as it proposes a reverse takeover of Pri0r1ty AI plc, a company specializing in AI-driven SaaS solutions aimed at SMEs. The acquisition, pending shareholder approval, will also involve a name change to Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, alongside a strategic fundraise of up to £2 million to capitalize on the vast opportunities within the AI sector. This move positions the company to tap into the growing demand for AI-powered business growth solutions, highlighting its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in the burgeoning AI market.

