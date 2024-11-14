Altech Corporation’s Steady Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Altech Corporation (JP:4641) has released an update.

Altech Corporation reports a modest increase in net sales to ¥35,954 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit slightly up at ¥3,586 million. Despite these gains, profit attributable to owners fell by 6.9% to ¥2,362 million, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company forecasts further growth in net sales by the end of the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4641 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.