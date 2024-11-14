News & Insights

Altech Corporation’s Steady Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Altech Corporation (JP:4641) has released an update.

Altech Corporation reports a modest increase in net sales to ¥35,954 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit slightly up at ¥3,586 million. Despite these gains, profit attributable to owners fell by 6.9% to ¥2,362 million, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company forecasts further growth in net sales by the end of the fiscal year.

